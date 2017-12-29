Trucker charged in 7-vehicle crash on I-81

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A North Carolina truck driver was charged in a seven-vehicle crash that shut down southbound I-81 in Pulaski County for almost six hours Wednesday.

Virginia State Police report Trooper T.D. Sykes charged Miriam U. Campbell, 32, of Gastonia, N.C., with reckless driving in the 3:15 p.m. crash at the 94-mile marker. The scene wasn’t cleared until 8:53 p.m.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the investigation determined Campbell’s tractor-trailer was northbound when it sideswiped another tractor-trailer in the adjacent lane. The force of the impact sent both trucks off the interstate and into the median.

While Campbell’s truck came to rest in the median, the other truck, driven by a Tennessee man, traveled across the southbound lanes, colliding with and causing five passenger vehicles to crash. The truck then went over the guardrail on the right side of southbound I-81.

Both truck drivers were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured, police said. Three other people in the passenger vehicles were treated at the scene or hospital for minor injuries.

Only one serious injury was reported. Geller said a female adult passenger in one passenger vehicle was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2017.

