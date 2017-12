‘Tis the Season

Melinda Williams/SWT

A quick burst of snow from an arctic blast added to the festive atmosphere in Jackson Park Tuesday evening. Unfortunately, high winds, low temperatures and icy roads kept anyone from being able to get outside and enjoy a stroll among the Christmas lights. Feel free to send photos of your Christmas decorations at editor@southwesttimes.com.

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2017.

