The addiction of the news

I watch too much television. I’m not referring to game shows or sitcoms, but the news. It is a struggle not to watch the news all day, and I have to be intentional that I will only watch 1 hour/day and then turn it off.

Here’s what I came to understand. I can do more for this world by devoted and sincere prayer for this country than watching the news. The Word of God not only gives me encouragement for challenging times but also direction in who Christ wants me to become. In doing that, I can try to be a force for Him in this world. Instead of a passive watcher, I can become an active participant in what is to come.

Television can be an addiction just as any other addiction. When you find that you look forward to turning it on in the morning or sitting in your chair in the evening to “catch up” on what is happening, which turns into hours of time, you already know in your heart that is wrong.

If I had the time spent in God’s Word that I spent on television, I’d be one of those Biblical theologians. So, I must sit and say to myself, “Who do I want to become?” and “How is God trying to shape my life?”

You can bet that He is NOT training either one of us through the television.

Instead of watching television or checking my telephone (another addiction to be intentionally managed), I got up early to watch the setting of the “super moon” and get into God’s Word. And it was in His Word that I got the inspiration to write this article for you.

What sort of message would have come from the television? It would probably be one that included hatred and division. God does not want that for us. He wants us to know and obey Him and, in doing that, we must draw closer to Him and one another.

1 Peter 2:4-5 “As you come to Him, the living Stone (Jesus) – rejected by humans but chosen by God and precious to Him – you also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.”

Let’s turn off the television and build our house on the Rock of Jesus by getting into the Word of God and praying boldly to Him for the answers He has for us. Let’s strive to become that spiritual house holy and precious to Him.

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2017.

