Tax credit preserved with slight change

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The Historic Tax Credit (HTC) has lived to see another year.

The credit, often used to restore and repurpose historic buildings, avoided Congress’ budget ax, but it didn’t come away completely unscathed.

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Virginia) said the $1.5 trillion tax bill approved Thursday preserves HTC as a 20 percent credit. However, application of the credit did change.

Now, HTC credits will be applied over a period of five years instead of in one lump sum when the building is completed and opens for business.

The credit applies to buildings on the National Register of Historic Places or in historic districts. Otherwise, Griffith said, buildings constructed before 1936 are not eligible. “Most of our downtown areas would either be in a historic district or be eligible for inclusion in a historic district if the local jurisdiction sought the designation,” the congressman said.

Pulaski has a designated historic district, which covers much of downtown.

Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt expressed concern recently that the HTC would be eliminated. He feared that would “be a loss for all of downtown.”

At that time, a Senate bill proposed to reduce the amount of the tax credit, while a House bill proposed to eliminate it. Their compromise bill preserved HTC at 20 percent, but spread out dispersal of the credits.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2017.

