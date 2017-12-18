Spreading holiday cheer

Pulaski Moose Riders and Pulaski Women of the Moose teamed up this year to spread holiday cheer by donating funds and toys to Taking it to the Streets ministry. The donations benefit the community’s less fortunate children and adults, including the homeless. Moose representatives point out the organization is committed to the community and welcomes new members to help them have an impact locally and globally. Ministry founder Charlie Barbettini accepted the donations on behalf of Taking it to the Streets.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2017.

