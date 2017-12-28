Searching for greatness

Six Pulaski County High School students recently spent the day at The Southwest Times as part of a research project for the school. The goal was to compile a list of all district, tournament, conference, regional and state championships the school has earned in all sports and activities since opening its doors in 1974. The students perused the old bound copies of The Southwest Times looking for the information. Not only is gathering that information important for preserving school history, but it also is being used to create new banners recognizing school accomplishments to hang in the school gym. Students taking part in the research were, from left, Hailey Quesenberry, Grayson Covey, Jackson Chaffin, Alex Akers, Zach Morris and Olivia Downing.

