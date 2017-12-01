School board prioritizes capital needs

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Fresh off the heels of a bitter debate over building a new county middle school, Pulaski County’s school board Wednesday evening revved up their focus on critical Capital Improvement (CIP) needs. The board adopted a resolution during their budget work session that was sent to Pulaski County’s administrative office Thursday morning.

The resolution requests funding for some of the school system’s most urgent capital needs as well as for replacement vehicles for the county to take into consideration when they begin planning the 2018-19 FY budget in the spring.

“Making a capital needs request through a formal resolution is a new practice that we decided to put into place this year,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers explained. “The need for this process became evident during the public hearings regarding the new middle school when people were asking questions about the deterioration of our current buildings.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2017.

Comments

comments