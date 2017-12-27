Saturday wreck not first for motorist

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A pedestrian/truck wreck that injured two children in the Dublin Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon wasn’t the motorists’ first wreck resulting in serious injuries.

William David Hinkle Jr., 51, of Dublin, now faces two charges of reckless driving. The first was filed in May in connection with a March 25 wreck at the Newbern Road/Route 100 intersection. The second was filed after Saturday’s wreck.

Hinkle is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, Hinkle exited his 2008 Ford F150 pickup truck, but left it running, on the automotive side of the building around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. He says the unoccupied truck rolled into the main parking lot, striking the two children before coming to rest against two parked vehicles.

December 27, 2017.

