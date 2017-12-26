Santa Claus makes pre-Christmas Eve visit to Pulaski

Santa Claus recently took time out of his hectic pre-Christmas Eve toy making and route planning schedule to visit with The Southwest Times staff in Pulaski.

He was willing to sit down for a few minutes to answer some questions about the season before taking off again, in the magic, invisible sled he parked on the newspaper’s rooftop. (He said it was up there. Although we couldn’t see it, we didn’t want to question Santa’s distinctive brand of Christmas magic).

What brings you to Pulaski County this Christmas season?

I found it necessary to review my flight route through Southwest Virginia because of recent changes here — top secret, of course — and I wanted to do it in person. Pulaski County is one of my favorite places to visit each Christmas. For centuries, I’ve been flying through the county on Christmas Eve.

Is Christmas really your favorite time of year?

Indeed, Christmas is my favorite —seeing all of the wonderful children and delivering all of the wonderful gifts to them.

How do you compile your naughty and nice list?

It comes from magic and letters received at the North Pole. I receive millions of letters from children. My elves help me by organizing them into the regions they were sent from, and deciding what toys we can get out to those children, especially the ones who have been nice. I pay special attention to the ones who have been naughty because I want to bring them the hope of Christmas and something they need. I try to find that one thing to give them to turn them around, so they can see good is in everyone. This way, I hope they can become nice again and not naughty. I check the naughty and nice list throughout the year.

How do you deliver so many presents in one night?

Since I have to travel throughout the world, I deliver 22 million presents an hour on Christmas Eve — or 6,100 a second. Why are you looking at me like that? It’s quite doable, you know. It’s magic! What seems like a day can just be a few minutes for me. I start in the Republic of Kiribati, a collection of 32 barrier reef islands in the Pacific Ocean. Then I go to New Zealand, then Australia, then Japan. Next, I head to Asia, and then Africa, before going on to the U.S. and Canada and to South America.

What are your busiest times of the year?

Well, throughout the summer I’m making sure the elves are preparing for the holidays. I’m lining up all of the toys, overseeing the elves as they make and test the toys, and making sure the sled is tuned up and ready to deliver. Plus, as Dec. 24 grows near, I’m making sure the reindeer are well-fed and healthy for the big Christmas Eve journey.

Do you have anything special you feed the deer?

Why, of course — reindeer treats! It’s a secret recipe that one of my chief elves puts together and bags for each one of the reindeer because they each have their own special flavors they like.

Which reindeer is your favorite?

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen. All of them. But, I confess, I’m a little partial to Rudolph. He’s got that glorious red nose and he guides my sled. He’s the light that shows me where I’m going at night, through bad weather and in all types of conditions.

When do your elves work on the toys?

The elves work on the designs and items throughout the year. Some of their designs are based on information we obtain from companies. They let me know what new items need to be made because they have a group of children who actually test the toys to make sure they’re both fun and safe.

Are the elves your only helpers?

I have many Santa helpers, many dressed like me, who travel around the world, talk to the children and make sure they’re sending their letters to me at the North Pole because I can’t do it all myself. My helpers are instrumental in delivering the right things to the right children. Parents help me sometimes by picking up the toys in advance and getting product reviews back to me. That’s part of the magic – knowing that I can work with the parents to get things done.

How do you personally prepare for the Christmas Eve flight?

I eat a nice, big scrumptious meal so I’m ready to go. Mrs. Claus fixes it for me after cooking for days. She’s the best cook in the Great North. The elves are in charge of aviation. They prepare and test my sled. And they give me the magic dust to fly as fast as we can. I sprinkle it on myself and the reindeer – and off we go. That stuff is good for 72 hours.

Is there one elf you primarily rely on to get ready for the big night?

All of my elves are favorites but I have one in particular that I rely on. His name is Randall. He’s the supervisor. I count on him for making sure that schedules are kept in the workshops and that all the elves are happy. He reviews my naughty and nice list as well.

Do you ever get sleepy on your Christmas Eve package deliveries?

Nope. I don’t get sleepy because I’m so excited thinking about the children waking up the next morning and seeing what’s under the tree. In some cases, I have to make detours to grandma’s house – or to another relative – because they may not be at home. All of that keeps me alert.

Many children leave you treats. What is your favorite Christmas Eve snack?

My favorite is a chocolate chip cookie. I definitely like milk. Sometimes, they leave me egg nog – and that’s a special treat. Occasionally, some children will leave carrots for the reindeer, which they all munch on with great delight.

What’s your secret for going down the chimney?

Ho, ho, ho! I just twitch my nose and right down through the chimney I go, or into the living room – wherever the Christmas tree is. And there I place the toys. There are fewer trees near the fireplace than there were a hundred years ago. I seem to land wherever the tree is.

What other changes have you noticed to Christmas over the years?

As technology has changed and kids are learning to use it correctly, photographs have changed, and more people have photos of me now. They’re actually using action-motivated cameras and camcorders these days. When I am aware of the cameras running, I stop it because I don’t want them to see me using my magic. I keep the magic secret.

On the other hand, I’m concerned that children are not with family and friends like they used to be. There’s a time and place for technological advances.

Do you get requests from adults?

I don’t deliver to adults but I do get a lot of requests from adults – for vehicles, houses, boats, food and money. I assure them if they continue to work hard at what they’re doing they’ll get what they want.

So, what route do you take to Pulaski County each year?

Well, I come from Radford, circle Pulaski County and continue to head west.

