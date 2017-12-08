Santa brings Christmas fun to Claytor Lake

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Santa Claus is bringing Christmas fun for all ages to Claytor Lake State Park this weekend. But with highs expected to barely make it out of the 30s, there’s no need for Santa or anyone else to bring a swimsuit along.

Chief Ranger Ryan Stubblebine says Santa has always been a fan of the state park, so he agrees to set aside one day each December for a visit. This year, it’s Saturday. Santa will be at Water’s Edge Meeting Facility, 1-5 p.m. to chat with children of all ages and read stories at 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30.

The state park has an array of holiday activities lined up for Saturday, including crafts, a Polar Express hayride, a special mailbox for letters to Santa, warm refreshments and a gingerbread house competition.

