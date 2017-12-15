Ruth Elizabeth Farmer Dalton

Ruth Elizabeth Farmer Dalton, age 89, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

She was born June 7, 1928, the daughter of the late Roy E. Farmer and Mary Largen Farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Dalton, one sister, Helen Davis, and a brother, Roy E. Farmer Jr.

She will be remembered for her gift of gab, delicious home cooking, never ending sense of humor, and all her old sayings. She never met a stranger and everyone she met was blessed to know her. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Michael Dalton of Pulaski, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Michael Boyd of Hiwassee, Va.; daughter, Lisa Dalton, and her boyfriend, Joe Kegley, of Pulaski, Va.; two granddaughters, Megan Boyd and Ashlyn Brooks of Hiwassee, Va.; two sisters, Louise Farmer of Pulaski, Va., and Nancy Wilkins of North Carolina; one brother, James R. Farmer of Alabama; one sister-in-law, Ruby Dalton of Pulaski, Va.; “adopted daughter,” Virginia Taylor of Pulaski, Va.; her extended family, Kim Thomas, her children, Kayla and Brad Coon, Josh and Heather Freeman, and Ashley Orren, and Kim’s six, soon-to-be seven, grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Sunday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial follows in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. Visiting is Saturday evening at the funeral home, where the family is receiving friends 6-8 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

