RU NACCP visits Pulaski Elementary

Courtesy Photo

Radford University Student NAACP Chapter Board Members recently visited Pulaski Elementary School to read to second and third graders. This activity was part of their goal to do community outreach. They selected from popular books chosen by the PES librarian. Pictured, from left, are Kenai Hunt, Tayjuan Patten, Ricardo Graves and Guy Smith.

Written by: Editor on December 5, 2017.

