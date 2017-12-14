Roselle Hayter Stuart

Roselle Hayter Stuart, age 93, of Pulaski, Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 at her residence.

She was born April 1, 1924, in Washington County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Bertha Garrett Hayter and Zolly Alderson Hayter. She was a member of Calvary Chapel and a retired employee of Roses. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Adair Stuart; brothers, Gail Hayter, Elwood Hayter and Ned Hayter; sisters, Ellen Parris and Edith Hayter; step-daughter Myron Sue Edwards; son, Garland Stuart and his wife, Sierra, of Pulaski, Va.: step-sons, Travis Stuart and his wife, Cindy, of Pulaski, Va., and Furl Stuart of Pulaski, Va.; daughters, Nancy Simpson and her husband, Eric, of Gastonia, N.C., Catherine Wingate and her husband, Eddie, of Moravian, N.C., Josephine Zimmerman and her husband, Bill, of Inman, S.C., Irene Thompson and her husband, Larry, of Quartz, Calif., and Pat Ring of Pulaski, Va.; step-daughter, Velda Jarrells and her husband, Mike, of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Violet Wagner of Abingdon, Va; 19 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ron Pruitt officiating. A private interment is being held at Thornspring Cemetery. The family receives friends Saturday, 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Calvary Chapel, P.O. Box 592, Dublin, VA 24084. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2017.

