Roger Dean Altizer Sr.

Roger Dean Altizer Sr., 71, of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

He was born in Pulaski, Va. Dec. 20, 1945, and was the son of the late A.G. Altizer and Kathryn Meredith Altizer Sayers. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Garland Sayers; son, Scott Altizer; two sisters, Jean Anderson and Barbara Hayes, and brother, Jerry Sayers. He was a graduate of Pulaski High School, Class of 1964, and was a member of New River Valley Baptist Church, Snider Lane, Pulaski, Va.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Altizer; daughters, Angela Altizer and Annette Altizer; grandchildren, Jeremy Biggs, Victoria Biggs and Andrew Anderson; great-grandchild, Jet Smith, and many special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Funeral services are Friday at 11 a.m. from New River Valley Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Aikens officiating. Burial follows in Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County. Visiting is Thursday at Stevens Funeral Home, where the family receives friends 6-8 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2017.

Comments

comments