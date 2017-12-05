Restitution ordered in Draper vehicle burglaries

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man pleaded no contest Monday to two of six charges stemming from several automobile burglaries in the Draper area in September.

Rather than wait for his case to be presented to the Pulaski County Grand Jury in January, 24-year-old Avery Jaleel Hargrave waived indictment and entered into a plea agreement that enabled him to plead guilty without actually admitting guilt.

Under the agreement, Hargrave is responsible for paying full restitution of $2,155 to the victims if his co-defendants are acquitted or fail to pay their part. Hargrave must serve six months of a nine-year prison sentence and he’ll be on four years of supervised probation upon release from custody.

