Reality puts virtual reality, cafe on hold

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Even when you’re dealing with virtual reality, reality can put a damper on your plans.

Next Level Virtual Reality (VR) should be preparing to open its doors at 94 W. Main St. in Pulaski this month. However, as Robert Burns wrote in his poem, “To a Mouse,” “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”

It may be spring before Next Level and a New Orleans style restaurant, Crescent City Cafe, are ready to welcome customers into downtown Pulaski. Crescent City developers hoped to open in January or February, in time for Mardi Gras, but that’s not going to happen.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2017.

