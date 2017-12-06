Ratcliffe hosts Open House & Book Signing

Friends of the Ratcliffe invites everyone to a Christmas Open House and Book Signing at the Ratcliffe Transportation Museum Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. to learn about the museum and the history of Pulaski, including its railroad heritage. Refreshments will be served and Santa Claus will be the special guest. The Museum gift shop will have a table to browse for unique Christmas gifts, including Jay Turner’s book, “Fading Memories of Pulaski, Virginia” in paperback. The author will be present to sign copies. Other local authors on hand for the signing include Michael Abraham, “Chasing the Powhatan Arrow”; Faron Smith and Joyce Covey, “How the Sheep Helped Win the War”; Jerry L. Haynes, “A Cotton Mill Town Christmas”; John B. White, “Pulaski”; and poet Kevin McDaniel. Previously signed copies of former major league relief pitcher Billy Wagner’s book,” A Way Out,” will be for sale. The Ratcliffe Transportation Museum is located at 51 Commerce St. across the street from the historic Railroad Station in Downtown Pulaski. For information call the Ratcliffe Transportation Museum at 540-980- 2307.

