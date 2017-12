Radford resident named to dean’s list

BEREA, Ky. — Cody Mitchell of Radford was named to the fall dean’s list at Berea College.

To earn this distinction, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher, while passing a course load equivalent of 16 semester hours.

Founded upon inclusive Christian principles in 1855, Berea was the first interracial and coeducational college in the South.

