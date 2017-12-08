Pulaski seeks proposals for Gatewood partnerships

By BROOKE J. WOOD.

The town of Pulaski is officially seeking partners to help with operations and development at Gatewood Park.

This week, Pulaski’s council members gave town staff the go-ahead to submit a request for proposals (RFP’s) from recreation companies, service providers, concession operators and similar experienced parties.

The town hopes to use these partnerships to improve efficiencies at Gatewood for future visitors while building on the park’s natural attributes. Town council members have called Gatewood a “diamond in the rough,” noting its natural beauty and potential to attract more visitors. Yet, council continues to seek a way for the park to be financially self-sustaining.

