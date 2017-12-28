Pulaski seeks buyer or lessee for building

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski is seeking developers interested in buying or leasing two West Main Street storefronts for restoration and use.

The town recently issued an RFP (request for proposal) for 67 and 69 W. Main St., which came under ownership of Pulaski Redevelopment and Housing Authority (PRHA) earlier this year. Building 67 was donated to PRHA by an estate and Steve Critchfield of West Main Development conveyed 69 to the Authority at cost.

Critchfield intended to redevelop building 69 as part of his downtown revitalization efforts. However, when a grant was received by Pulaski to help cover new roofs for downtown buildings, it was discovered 67 and 69 are actually a single building with a shared roof.

