Pulaski seeking committee volunteers

With numerable committee and board seats to fill, the town of Pulaski is seeking help from men and women who have a desire to serve the community by volunteering for one of the open seats.

“We are looking for folks who would be willing to volunteer to serve on some of the town committees,” Town Manager Shawn Utt says.

There are two vacancies for alternates on the Zoning Appeals board, one vacancy on the Architectural Review board, one opening on the Planning Commission and four on the Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

There are currently openings for one professional and one citizen on the Housing Board of Adjustment and Appeals. Additionally, the town needs one person to represent the town on the Pulaski on the Greater Pulaski Alliance.

To express interest or get a complete list of the responsibilities for each position call 540-994-8601.

