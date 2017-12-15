Pulaski Post Office reopening Wednesday

A newly remodeled Pulaski Post Office will reopen Wednesday, five months after it was closed due to “issues with the building.”

The Washington Avenue facility will operate 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday, according to United States Postal Service spokesman Tad Kelley. It will continue to offer stamp sales, money orders, post office box rentals and packaging supplies, including free Priority Flat-Rate boxes and envelopes used for expedited delivery.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during the renovations,” Kelley added.

The post office was closed on short notice in mid-July, forcing post office box customers and others needing on-site service to travel to Dublin Post Office. The 29 employees at the Pulaski facility also have worked out of Dublin Post Office during the closure.

In July, post office officials cited unspecified building issues for the temporary closure. Leni Fortson, a representative of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), indicated OSHA received a complaint from a postal employee in June alleging mold, lead paint and broken asbestos floor tiles were in the facility.

Although the complaint was made to OSHA, Fortson said in July OSHA did not have the authority or require the post office to close. She indicated the agency’s investigation into the complaint was deemed “satisfied” once employees were no longer exposed to potential health risks in the building.

