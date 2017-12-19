Pulaski P.O. to resume normal hours

By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
Town officials have been waiting for the Pulaski Post Office to reopen since the United States Postal Service (USPS) closed it in July. So, news late last week that the Washington Avenue location would reopen Wednesday was embraced by the town.
“It’s not only good news – but great news,” Town Manager Shawn Utt said Monday. “The heart of our downtown is coming back Wednesday, and it couldn’t happen quick enough. “
