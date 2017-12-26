Pulaski lights draw stares, praise

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A bright sight on Pulaski’s First Street has drawn lots of “oohs” and “aahhs” over the past month.

In years past, only one tree was decorated in Jackson Park. However, this year, 19,980 lights have been strewn in a magnificent drapery between 20 different trees.

The hard work has been credited by elected officials with drawing more praise than criticism to Pulaski.

“I’m hearing a lot of positive comments from the public, and a lot of them are talking about the positive changes that have been made this year,” Councilman H.M. Kidd shared at town council’s December meeting. “We’re actually hearing some good comments now instead of ‘why don’t you do this?’ or ‘why don’t you do that?’”

“The lights at Jackson Park have generated more (positive) comments than anything that’s happened in a long time,” Councilman Dave Clark noted.

Clark said on a recent drive through Pulaski, his daughter, home from college, could be heard in the backseat remarking, “Holy cow.” He said he had been hearing the same reaction from others who see the display.

“It is quite impressive,” Councilman Joseph Goodman said, in agreement with the other council members

Vice Mayor Greg East was a principal supporter for enhancing the Christmas light display in Jackson Park, bringing up the topic at council meetings throughout the year.

“I was like a kid on Christmas about the lights and, at my age, if you’re like a kid at Christmas, that’s a good thing,” East shared.

He explained this year’s Jackson Park show is just the beginning of what the town can do with the Christmas light display. “We can build on this,” he added. “There are a lot of good things we can do.”

“I want to thank all the staff involved in that project. I’m sure it was a lot of work. It looks really good,” Goodman said.

Written by: Editor on December 26, 2017.

Comments

comments