Pulaski County Honors Edith Hampton

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors honored Edith Hampton this month with tokens of appreciation for her 32 years of service. She will be retiring as the county’s building official Dec. 31. Pictured, from left, are County Administrator Jonathan Sweet, Supervisor Charles Bopp, Hampton and Supervisor Dean Pratt.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2017.

