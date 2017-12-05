Pulaski County Annual Banquet and Employee Recognition Banquet
Elaine Powell, center, was presented Thursday with the Robert H. Love Community Service Award last week by County Administrator Jonathan Sweet, left, and Supervisor Andy McCready, chair of the board of supervisors.
Five-Year Employee Recognition
From left, Amanda Giapocaro, Candice Taylor and Becky Navarro received their five-year employee recognition awards during the Pulaski County banquet and employee recognition dinner Thursday. Other recipients were: Travis Epes, Meredith Fuhrman, Melissa Williams, Christopher Hayes, Ramona Palmer and Kevin Rife.
Ten-Year Employee Recognition
Todd Saunders, Karen Jones, Barbara White and Kim Wright received their five-year employee recognition awards during the Pulaski County banquet and employee recognition dinner Thursday. Other recipients were Tony Dalton, Autumn DeHart, Katrina Dobbins, Dina Marie Branc, Betty East, Richard Fasnacht, David Fowler, Susan Gray, Wiliam Mann and Luca Nester.
15-year Employee Recognition
From left, Terri Nicewander-Hager, Rusty Mitchell, Danny Johnson, Suzanne Dehart, Linda Andrews, Deborah Cecil, Jacob Price and Trina Rupe received 15-year employee recognition awards during the Pulaski County banquet and employee recognition dinner Thursday. Other recipients were Barry Hale, Rusty Mitchell, Barbara Owens, and Eddie Sutphin.
20-year Employee Recognition
Carol Smith received a 20-year employee recognition award during the Pulaski County banquet and employee recognition dinner Thursday. Other recipients were Ryan Hite, Melissa Roope, Bradley Scott and Kathryn Webb.
25-Years
From left, Synthia Suthers, Debra Boyd, and Tammy Safewright were among those present to receive a 25-year awards during the Pulaski County banquet and employee recognition dinner. Not pictured: Sally Warburton and Shannon White.
30-Year Employee Recognition
Melinda Worrell and Douglas Benson received 30-year employee recognition awards during the Pulaski County banquet and employee recognition dinner Thursday.
Written by: Editor on December 5, 2017.
