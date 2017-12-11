Public input still sought for county’s parks and rec master plan

Pulaski County is seeking input on ways to improve upon its parks and recreation offerings, starting with a survey in which participants are asked about various venues and facilities, including those around Claytor Lake and along New River Trail.

The survey is one piece of a master plan being developed by the county. Regular meetings are the second piece, and the most recent public meeting was held just a week ago. When the next meeting is held in a couple of months, people will be able to see what facilities are coming to the top and what the focus will be for the next 20 years.

