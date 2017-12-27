Probation extended, violation possible

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Hiwassee man will be on probation four more years due to a new conviction.

After hearing a summary of probationer Joseph Dean Kress’ violations and activities over the past few years, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch said it’s clear the man’s probation needs to be extended.

Kress, 31, is on probation for 2005 convictions of malicious wounding and robbery. He was sentenced to nine months in jail in February for violating probation by moving to Arizona without permission.

Probation officer Chad Phillips recently brought Kress before Judge Finch again. Phillips pointed out Kress was convicted of attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle while in Arizona.

Phillips asked whether the court wanted him to file a new probation violation charge against Kress again for receiving a new conviction. Finch said it would be more appropriate for that decision to be made jointly by prosecutors and probation officials.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab said he is in favor of another violation. Schwab cited the fact Kress not only absconded, but also committed another crime while on the lam.

A new charge had not yet been filed.

