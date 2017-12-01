Police offer tips for safe online shopping

Staff Report
Shopping online is popular, convenient and sometimes cheaper, especially during Christmas when gift lists are longer than normal. But there are risks consumers should consider.
Pulaski Police Department urges shoppers to be cautious with their information as they make purchases online. Otherwise, the dollars and time a shopper may have saved online could be costly in the long run.
Officer Megan Jennings provided a few tips for safely shopping on the World Wide Web.
