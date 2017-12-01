PCSO warns of scam calls

Staff Report

If you receive a call from Pulaski County Commissioner of the Revenue’s office, be careful, it may be a scam.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that some citizens started receiving the scam calls Tuesday. The caller claims to be from the commissioner’s office and says he or she needs to speak with the call recipient about their credit card account.

Authorities say caller identification shows the Commissioner of Revenue’s telephone number, 540-980-7705. However, commissioner Trina Rupe tells police her office is not making the calls, so citizens should not share personal information with the caller.

Anyone receiving such a call can contact the commissioner’s office to verify the call, or contact the sheriff’s office at 980-7800.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2017.

