PCHS Stylists Place in Contest

Pulaski County High School cosmetology students recently placed in their respective contests at the 11th Annual Southwest Cosmetology Fall Festival at New River Community College. Pictured are Christi Hopper, left, who placed second, and Camielle Eller, who placed eighth in the Fantasy Mannequin contest. Also, Haylee Coleman and Kaylee Corvin placed second in bulletin board; and Kaylin Cook and Kortney Bevil placed third in bulletin board.

Written by: Editor on December 5, 2017.

