PCHS drama seeking donations

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Big accomplishments deserve big rewards. At the secondary level, one of the biggest accomplishments a team or individual can achieve is a state championship.

Now, a group within Pulaski County High School’s drama department is looking for support to recognize students who reached that goal.

The PCHS Players recently earned a state championship for their one-act performance of the original production “You Don’t Know Jack.”

The normal reward for a state championship in any event or sport is a ring. The only problem with rings is that they cost money, and that is something most school programs simply do not have in abundance.

“The total price of the state championship rings is $4,000,” PCHS Drama teacher Jeff McCoy said. “We’ve been receiving donations and we’re slowly gaining ground, but we still have a long way to go. We just want to recognize the hard work and effort that was put into winning this championship by our students.”

A surprise donation of $1,300 came in early Tuesday from New River Resource Authority, moving the group even closer to its goal. A second, sizable donation of $200 came in later Tuesday.

But there is still work to be done. Unfortunately, fundraising takes a back seat as the drama department stays busy with its regular play schedule.

The group just recently completed performances of “Jingle AARGH the Way!” Before that, they were busy winning the state championship with “You Don’t Know Jack.” The drama team is now organizing its next production, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation for state championship rings can contact Jeff McCoy at 540-643-0339 or email jmccoy@pcva.us.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2017.

