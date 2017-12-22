Patty Sue Porterfield

Patty Sue Porterfield, age 71, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at New River Valley Medical Center.

Born June 2, 1946, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Walter Gilroy Simmons and Bertie Sutphin Simmons.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Terry L. Porterfield of Pulaski, Va.; daughters and son-in-law, Karen and Tim Gregory of Pulaski, Va. and Hannah Porterfield of Pulaski, Va.; sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Michelle Porterfield of Draper, Va. and Michael W. Porterfield of Pocahontas, Va.; grandsons, Joshua P. Porterfield, Zachary and Rachel White, James Gregory, Brandon Porterfield, Christopher Porterfield, Austin Porterfield; granddaughters, Sarah Porterfield and Abigail Gallimore; great-grandchildren, Layton Armbrister and Amelia White; sister, Doris Simmons of Pulaski, Va.; special nephew and wife, Kenny and Michelle Porterfield; many other nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, David Brooks of Roanoke, Va., and sisters-in-law, Wilma Simmons of Dublin, Va., Connie Flinchum of Salem, Va. and Pauline Porterfield of Dublin, Va.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment will follow at Old Dublin Cemetery.

The family receives friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Chapels, Pulaski, Va. is handling arrangements for the family.

