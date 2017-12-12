Patty Nester Quesenberry

Patty Nester Quesenberry, 69, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Patty was born in Amelia County, Va., to the late Wise and Guida Nester June 20, 1948. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas Nester and Malcolm Nester.

She is survived by a special companion, Larry Phibbs. She is also survived by her children, Trish and J.D. Horton of Piney, Va., Jesse and Georgia Jones of Dublin, Va., Michael and Pam Jones of Pulaski, Va. Lynn and Michael Oliver of Pulaski, Va., and Scott and Felicia Jones of Dublin, Va. Other survivors include her siblings, Leo and Betty Nester of Draper, Va., Rebecca Nester of Dublin, Va., and Kenneth and Rita Nester of Draper, Va.; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and special friends, Terry and Rhonda Hale.

Patty was a special person who will be missed by many.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., with the Revs. Dale Akers and Randal Jones officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the service hour. A graveside service is being held at 11 a.m. today from Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

