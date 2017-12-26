Pascal Alan Osborne

Pascal Alan Osborne, age 57, of Dublin, Va. died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at LewisGale Hospital–Pulaski.

Alan was born July 5, 1960 in Roanoke, Va., and was the son of Louise Peterson Osborne and the late Warner Johnson Osborne. Alan attended Mt. View United Methodist Church, and was a very active member of the Emmaus Community. He was a member of Henry Clay Masonic Lodge A.F.&A.M., and was very active with former Boy Scout Troop 100.

Alan worked 10 years in law enforcement in Pulaski County, and was a former employee of the town of Dublin for 13 years. He was very active in upholstery repair and replacement and was doing so part-time for over 30 years. After working full-time for the town of Dublin, he began a very enjoyable career with Vanguard Co. in Hillsville.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Blake Osborne. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Yvonne R. Osborne; his mother, Louise Peterson Osborne; a brother, Jeffrey S. Osborne and his wife, Michelle; a sister, Tammy O. Carpenter and her husband, Roger; nieces, Meaghan Headen, Heather Osborne, Hayden Carpenter and Carri Beth Dalton; great nieces, Elyse and Zuri Headen, and brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Brenda Hurst.

Funeral services are at Dublin United Methodist Church Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at 2 p.m., with the Revs. Mike Blouse and Don Hanshew officiating. Interment follows in New Dublin Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family is receiving friends Tuesday at the church, noon to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your own church in Alan’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

