Organic Christmas tree farm enables local musicians to perform throughout the year

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A farm located between Allisonia and Hillsville, just a short drive off Route 100, has been bustling with activity since the day after Thanksgiving. That’s when families began arriving to lop down their favorite Fraser fir — the one they decide will look best strewn with bright lights and tinsel.

The meandering drive off Route 100 to Reed Island Christmas Tree Farm is uneventful until one arrives at the flat wooden bridge built above the creek for which the property is named. The stream flows throughout the 75-acre farm owned by Bill Cornett and Betty Vornbrock.

The husband and wife team bought the farm in 1989. For many years it was a horse farm. It also was a cattle farm briefly before they bought it, but they purchased the land with clear intentions. They knew they wanted to grow trees, and actually planted their first Fraser saplings the year they bought the farm.

On a recent cold, Sunday morning, before tree hunters of all ages and sizes arrived, a crew was wrapping freshly cut trees with mesh for shipment to Richmond. Vornbrock was busy setting up the shop out of which they serve hot beverages.

Among the items available at their Christmas shop are homemade wreaths, ornaments and specialty breads by Betty. There are also such canned goods as cranberry apple butter, pickled red cabbage and delicious sweet red pepper relish for sale by John Lynch, owner of Silver Maples Farm in Hillsville. Everything in the shop is homemade by the couple or their friends.

Cornett had just retired as a civil engineer when they staked their claim on the lovely piece of land.

“I wanted to get out of the rat race,” the Kentucky native explains. “Engineering is stressful. This is not.”

But the farm requires labor, throughout the year. Currently, 30 acres of the property is planted with trees. Even though the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve are the busiest, Cornett describes the farm as a “full-time job.” Between 1,500 and 3,000 new trees are planted each year.

Vornbrock, who was born in South Dakota and raised in Iowa, says, “People who really like to decorate make the first two weeks after Thanksgiving our busiest time.”

On a busy seasonal weekend, the farm employs an average of 14 workers, and Vornbrock shares that she is happy the farm offers local employment.

Although Vornbrock admits she loves the tree farm, she adds, “I’m glad it’s not year-round. That would be crazy.”

Keeping it open all year would get in the way of the music, too.

The money brought in from six weeks of Christmas tree sales makes it possible for Cornett and Vornbrock to take their old-time Appalachian music all over the world. Reed Island Rounders perform in the western and eastern United States, as well as in England, Scotland and Ireland.

“Old time music existed in these parts before bluegrass,” Cornett points out.

The group is well known for their old-time dance tunes and their “dark music,” the heartfelt, sad melodies often played and sang by old timers sitting on their porches.

Vornbrock is a champion fiddle player. Cornett plays fiddle, banjo and guitar. Both of them sing for Reed Island Rounders.

“The main reason I love this tree farm is that I’m first and foremost a musician,” Cornett shares.

It’s quite apparent their seasonal patrons love it, as well.

“Some families have been coming here for over 20 years. I was talking with a woman yesterday who told me this was her 21st year,” Cornett notes.

Pat Andrews, who lives between Galax and Independence, says she only moved to the area recently, but one of her first goals whenever she moves to a new place is to find “the best place to cut a new tree” for the family’s annual Christmas adventure.

Jamie Zwanch brought his 5-month-old son Lucas to the farm for his first “tree-picking.” It was the Wytheville family’s second year coming to Reed Island. Zwanch says they usually pick out a tree between 7 and 8 feet tall.

Visitors point out one of the main attractions to Reed Island Christmas trees is the fact the trees are organically grown.

Absolutely no chemicals are used. Cornett and Vornbrock believe that’s why their farm has been a success story.

“We have the perfect balance,” Vornbrock says.

The couple imports small wasps from California that – along with Lady bugs, praying mantis and other beneficial insects – help to maintain the perfect balance. Cornett explains that the small wasps are aggressive, eating the aphids, a sap-sucking insect that preys on vegetation.

“The whole organic aspect of this is about keeping the balance,” Cornett adds. “Insects take care of the rest.”

In the rare event a tree does become infected, it is cut down and burned but, as Vornbrock explains, “We lose a very small amount of trees each year. We probably lose fewer trees than farms relying on pesticides and herbicides.”

They are the only organic tree growers in the area, although, Cornett says, more are starting to pick it up in other regions.

“Some of our trees are ready in eight years and some take twice that long,” Cornett said. “We keep our trees three to five years longer than most tree farms. As a result, our trees are bigger and fuller than most Christmas trees.”

The tree farm is open throughout the year. “I never turn anyone away, no matter what time of year it is,” Cornett says, and points out that some request trees for Christmas in July.

For those who don’t have their own saws for cutting, plenty are available for borrowing on the farm.

Even after more than 20 years, Vornbrock loves watching how happy people are and how excited children become as they search for the perfect tree.

“I enjoy it,” she says. “We get to meet new people, and to meet neighbors we might not have met otherwise.”

Written by: Editor on December 11, 2017.

Comments

comments