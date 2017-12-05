Official ponders limiting Belspring Road traffic

Residents and businesses have been dealing with traffic barreling down the narrow Belspring Road extension connecting routes 11 and 114 in Fairlawn for years. Most contend traffic calming measures never made much difference in speed of traffic.

Measures taken included restricting the right turn lane from Belspring Road onto 114 to traffic light-only turns, an increased law enforcement presence, and lowering the speed limit to 25 mph. Regardless, the route remains a popular cut-through.

Pulaski County Supervisor Joe Guthrie recently told Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) representative David Clark the measures just aren’t enough.

