NRV 11th best for manufacturing work

The New River Valley is the 11th best metropolitan area in the nation to work in manufacturing, according a recent study by Smartasset, a financial technology company providing online financial advice.

Data from the NRV, or Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford Metropolitan Area, was compared with data from 483 of metro areas to calculate rankings.

Factors considered and NRV findings were:

• Percentage of workforce in manufacturing: 25 percent;

• Job growth from 2014 to 2015: 10.1 percent;

• Income growth from 2014-2015: 1.3 percent, and

• Income after housing: $45,232.

Income growth and job growth from 2012 to 2015 also were factored into the ranking, but those figures were not included in data released by Smartasset.

The top ranked metro area was Talladega-Sylacauga, Alabama, with figures of 39.4 percent, 3.4 percent, 6.2 percent and $58,461. Only the top 25 metro areas were identified.

Onward New River Valley, which featured the study, points out New River Community College in Dublin offers training programs that directly support skills needed to work at manufacturing companies in the region.

Onward NRV is a public/private regional economic development organization aimed at attracting and retaining world-class jobs, investment and talent in the NRV.

