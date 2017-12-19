NRCC registration in progress

Registration for spring and summer classes is now in progress at New River Community College.

The spring semester begins on Monday, Jan. 22, with more than 600 classes offered. Among the spring offerings are courses in history, health information management, administration of justice and welding.

The American Experience in Vietnam, analyzes American involvement in Vietnam from World War I through the Nixon and Ford years. The class will include Roosevelt’s plan of trusteeship, the Geneva Conference, the American military role and the search for peace.

Another history course is Age of the American Revolution, which covers 1763 to 1789 with the focus on the Revolutionary War and the Constitutional Convention. Students will learn about the founding of the country.

The college is offering three distance education health information management courses. The courses include Medical Terminology II, Electronic Health Records Management and Advanced Coding & Reimbursement.

Six different administration of justice courses are being offered, ranging from The Juvenile Justice System to Forensic Science II. Several of the courses are offered as a distance education option.

Welding classes range from Welding Drawing and Interpretation to Gas Metal Arc Welding. Eight different courses are being offered with options in the day, evening and as distance education.

Students can register for the spring semester and delay payment until Jan. 10.

More than 150 classes are being offered for the summer session, which begins on Monday, May 21. Offerings include classes in business management and administration, chemistry, economics, math and psychology.

Both the spring and summer class schedules are available at www.nr.edu/schedule/. Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts.

Written by: Editor on December 19, 2017.

