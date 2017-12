NIE sponsors

The Dublin Lions Club is once again a proud sponsor of The Southwest Times’ Newspapers in Education (NIE) program. Pictured here are Lion Jim Cook, left, Southwest Times General Manager, Vanessa Repass and Lion Harold Ward. NIE is a program that provides schools with news that teachers can utilize as a supplement to the standard teaching materials. NIE programs help students increase their skills in reading, writing, social studies, science and math.

Written by: Editor on December 19, 2017.

