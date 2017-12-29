New historical markers OK’d for county

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia Board of Historic Resources has approved two new historical markers to be installed along Pulaski County roadways in the near future. That will bring to 12 the total number of markers in the county.

Historic sites and events recognized on the new markers are the site of the former New River Ordinance Plant and the impact World War II had on the growth and economy of the area.

The New River Ordinance Plant marker recognizes the significance of the ordinance plant to the war effort during World War II. The marker will be installed almost two miles off Route 100 on Bagging Plant Road and reads:

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2017.

Comments

comments