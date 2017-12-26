Motorist airlifted from Friday crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The Christmas holiday got off to a rocky start Friday when a motorist was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital following a crash on the interstate in Pulaski County.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the adult female was airlifted for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the 1:15 p.m. wreck.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81, at the 104- mile marker.

No additional details were available by press time, but Geller said the investigation was continuing.

