Meet your teacher: Charlie Nall took unconventional path to teaching mathematics

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“My favorite part of the day is seeing students struggle with a difficult problem, persevere and find a solution,” says Charlie Nall, a new math teacher at Dublin Middle School.

This is Mr. Nall’s first year of teaching in Pulaski County Public Schools. The Sanford, North Carolina native studied civil engineering at North Carolina State University. Prior to teaching, he was a civil engineer and pastor.

Now, he makes his home in Pulaski and spends his days in front of his newest charges in Dublin.

“My path to the classroom was unconventional and unexpected, but I am glad to be here,” he observes.

Nall says his free time is taken up by reading and perusing bookstore shelves. He shares that he believes in the importance of travel.

“I would love for each student to have the opportunity to travel outside the United States at least once before graduation. World travel allows students to engage firsthand with other cultures, languages and perspectives. It is transformative,” he declares.

The new teacher explains that’s he’s learning the ropes through the teachers he works with at DMS.

“I am learning what makes a good teacher by observing my colleagues at Dublin Middle School,” Nall elaborates. “When I hear students talk about their teachers and classes with enthusiasm and joy, I know good teaching is happening.”

His own philosophy of teaching comes directly down to the student.

“Each student matters. They will all use math in some way after graduation – whether in business, engineering, medicine, research, construction, music, manufacturing (or something else). My role is to encourage and equip students to pursue their goals with a strong math ‘toolbox’ in hand.”

The rookie teacher admits to be enthralled by his favorite time of the day.

When’s that?

“Anytime students are engaged and learning,” he says.

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2017.

Comments

comments