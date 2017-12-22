Mary Lee ‘Nanny’ Collins

Mary Lee “Nanny” Collins, 77, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Dec. 20, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 17, 1940, at Sterling, Va., the daughter of the late John Ralph and Rosa Brewer Jones. She enjoyed life and everything she pursued in it. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, gardening and travelling, and was considered a wonderful cook.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Jamie Collins, and her brother, Danny Jones.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 36 years, Douglas Carlton Collins; her daughters, Kimberly Craig Bunch and Pamela Jungers; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rex and Kaye Jones and Roger and Barbara Jones; sisters and brother-in-law, Virginia Manning and Nancy and Larry Quesenberry, and many special nieces and nephews.

Memorial service is Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 7 p.m., at French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Revs. Jerry Collins and David Woods officiating. Per her wishes, Mary has been cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made in her honor to any local food banks or American Cancer Society.

The Collins family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

