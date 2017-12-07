Living with Fear

by Pat Farrell

I, like many of you, do not like being afraid. It is such an insecure, unstable place of needless worry. Sometimes fear hits us suddenly, but more often it creeps in, coming and going throughout the day.

I was recently fearful about a situation of which I had absolutely no control. Why would I worry and be afraid when there was nothing I could do about an outcome? Some things just don’t make sense. The only thing I know to do is talk with The Lord.

Driving through the mountains on my way home, I spoke directly from my heart. “Lord, you have to take this unrealistic fear away from me. I know that it makes no sense at all, but I cannot seem to shake it.” Then, I just waited and watched for a sure sign that my prayer was heard.

A song was playing on the radio; I heard the melody but had not been paying attention to the words. Suddenly, the words spoke directly to me: “Present your fears to the God that you know…”

“The God that I know.”

The God that I know gives me no reason to be afraid.

The God that I know is with me and will protect and guide me in any situation. The God that I know has full authority and control over all my circumstances.

“Lord, I am presenting my fear to YOU, the God that I know.” I felt a peace come into my heart. Everything was going to work out. This battle was His.

The next time fear blasts in or creeps into your conscious, say out loud or in prayer from your heart. “Lord, I am presenting this fear to You – to the God that I know.” Then, stand firm in what you know, and watch for His peace that surpasses all understanding come in your heart.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And, the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians, 4:6-7

Pat Farrell’s gifts and talents include being a coach, speaker, retreat leader, student, teacher and Certified Lay Minister for the United Methodist Church. Finding her own life’s purpose came in the desert of her life. She has survived and endured many hardships, and lives to help others know they are enough and they not only can survive but also thrive.

Pat speaks from the heart to women and men in an effort to help them understand the power they hold to change other’s lives. There is no meeting by coincidence, and there are incredible opportunities for us to share and grow as we journey through life.

Pat Farrell, RN, MSN, CPVA, CEP

Life Coach, Certified Lay Minister for the Wytheville District UMC

www.patfarrellcoach.com

pat@patfarrellcoach.com

276-223-8210

