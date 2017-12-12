LGHP ranks among top rural hospitals

Staff Report

LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski is ranked among the top 25 percent of the nation’s rural hospitals for overall excellence in quality, according to rankings released in November, during National Rural Health Day.

Rankings are determined annually by The Chartis Center for Rural Health and National Organization of State Office of Rural Health (NOSORH), using the iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index. The index is considered the most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.

December 12, 2017.

