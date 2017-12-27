Leonard Nathaniel Wolford

Mr. Leonard Nathaniel Wolford was born May 23, 1946, in Draper, Va., to Mr. and Mrs. David and Mary Wolford. He departed this life Dec. 23, 2017, at Highland Ridge, Dublin, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charles and Shirley Wolford.

Leonard attended public school in Virginia. He worked at various jobs until his health failed him in the year 2000. Leonard enjoyed cooking, dancing and playing the piano for different bands and churches.

He leaves to cherish his memory his only child, Mark (Jackie) Kimbrough of Atlanta, Ga., and a loving and devoted friend and common law wife, Joyce Kimbrough. With Joyce he raised three children as his own, Berkeley (Wallace) Jefferys of Pulaski, Va., Kenneth Kimbrough of Atlanta, Ga. and Wanda Kimbrough (Neil Thompson); 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other friends.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at First Baptist Church, Magazine Street, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Douglas Patterson officiating. Interment follows at Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Thursday at the church.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2017.

