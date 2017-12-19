Kemp plea withdrawal denied

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A woman who pleaded no contest in November to the voluntary manslaughter of a 90-year-old man will not be able to withdraw her plea.

Adam DeVries, newly appointed attorney for 47-year-old Tina Shatan Kemp of Pulaski, filed a motion Friday requesting Kemp be allowed to withdraw the no contest plea.

Kemp’s plea was accepted Nov. 30 as part of an agreement sentencing her to 10 years in prison. She originally was charged with first-degree murder.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 19, 2017.

Comments

comments