James David Nelson Sr.

James David Nelson Sr., 54, of Pulaski, Va., died Monday morning, Dec. 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Bluefield, W.Va. April 19, 1963 and was the son of Lillian Sarver Hamblin and the late James Archie Nelson. He was a 23-year employee of Pulaski Furniture Corp.

Surviving are his mother, Lillian Sarver Hamblin; son, James D. Nelson Jr.; sister, Virginia Smith, and several other brothers, sisters and a niece.

Funeral service is Friday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m. from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Herman Sarver officiating. Burial follows in Oakwood Cemetery. The family is receiving friends one hour before the service at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

