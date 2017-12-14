Jacqueline Lynn King Harriman

Jacqueline Lynn King Harriman, 65, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at her home in Dublin, Va. She was retired from Volvo Trucks.

Survivors include her sons, William, Robert and Jerry and his fiancée, Hannah Morrison, all of Dublin, Va.; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; special niece, Joyce Ann Bailey, and cousin, Debbie (Randy) Brooks.

The family is receiving friends noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services and burial are private.

The Harriman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2017.

Comments

comments